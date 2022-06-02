GSU alleges lack of development under James in Dadenggre

Tura, June 2: Alleging lack of development under James K Sangma in Dadenggre, the Garo Student Union (GSU), Western Zone North, Dadenggre has urged the local MLA to look into the issues being felt under the constituency.

In a release issued here, the union alleged that there has been no development in the constituency for the last five years since James K Sangma was elected as an MLA.

“He has done nothing for the constituency and its people who voted him to power. We have given various memorandums on different issues but there has been no response from the local MLA,” the union claimed.

Recalling that there has been growing demand for the up-gradation of Dadenggre Civil Sub Division into a full-fledged district, the union said that this has also been ignored by the government.

Other demands according to the union were the setting up of a degree college for Arts, Commerce and Science, a women’s police station and the up-gradation of a PHE water supply with proper filtration, all of which have come to naught.