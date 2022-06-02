On corruption, charity begins at home

By Albert Thyrniang

The humiliating collapse of the dome of Rs 177.7 crore newly constructed Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building at the new site in Mawdiangdiang on May 21 night has triggered everyone to train their gun at the NPP, the leader in MDA government. The present government is branded as corrupt. The accusations are not only from outside but even from within the coalition. The BJP is ready to exit from the government if seconded by the central leadership. The UDP is clinging on to the marriage ostensibly to avoid President’s Rule in the state. Leaders of these parties are playing to the gallery with a brazen attempt to shirk responsibility. Both the parties claimed to the architect of the MDA government four years ago. Let them not take people for a ride. Let them not fool the voters. The UDP runs the Legislative Assembly through its president who is the Speaker of the House. He ‘oversees’ to whole construction. The BJP turned the swearing in ceremony into a saffron affair. Their bigwigs were proudly present at the venue. Let them not escape accountability.

The shameful fall is seen as a symbolic collapse of morality in the government. The present dispensation is tainted. It is perceived as a corrupt administration. Instances are numerous to back the claim. The ISTB leaks soon after inauguration due to its shoddy construction. The MeECL is dogged with corruption charges for shady deals. The illegal gates are still in operation. The bridge on the Shillong by-pass cracked due to the overloaded trucks ferrying illegitimate coal. The illegal mining and transportation of coal are facilitated by those at the helm of affairs. The latest revelation is the involvement of the minister and brother of the Chief minister, James Sangma. One expects a robust rejection from elder Sangma with warning of legal action against the Guwahati-based news channel which did the expose. Instead, the reaction was a tame and sober. Does his indifferent response make the suspicion stronger? Obviously the TV channel in Assam ran the shocking story with ‘proofs’?

The crashing down of the dome is seen only as the latest and biggest fallout of corruption. The government is under fire. The designing and construction firms are under suspicion. Quality is feared to have been compromised. The work of the 70 tonne dome of the Rs 177.7 crore building is alleged to have been sub-contracted. If the Assembly campus is sub-contracted then certainly the other government buildings and roads might warrant similar scrutiny! No wonder the substandard outcomes everywhere. As sub-contracts are carried out elsewhere, teachers too ‘appoint’ someone else in their place in village schools. Hence the deteriorating quality of education!

The Opposition views the dome collapse as precursor of doomsday for the MDA government. The roof collapse is a prophecy for the downfall of the term-ending alliance. No wonder the partners want to insulate themselves by blaming the NPP. Hope the voters see through the tricks of these parties and hold them responsible for the disappointed term in office letting down the aspirations of the people of the state. They were part and parcel of the spoils. The NPP alone is not to be held answerable.

Perhaps, surrounded by public sentiments, the Church has come of out of its closet to meet political parties calling upon them to install a corruption-free government. The initiative of the Khasi Jaintia Church Leaders Forum (KJCLF) is welcome, but the Church will have to pass the credibility test before it can preach to clean the political system. The editorial of May 28 rightly questions whether the Church has the moral force to confront corruption. Is the Church willing to put in place mechanism to ensure transparency and accountability?

It is no secret that different Churches receive donations from politicians for their Sobhas, Jingiaseng Synods, Processions, Ordinations and other religious assemblies. Politicians attend these gatherings in strength. They pray devotedly and sing enthusiastically not because they are religious but because they have contributed to the expenses. Are these contributions made public? Are these large functions, involving lakhs, audited? Where do politicians get this money from? Is it white or black money? Is this money not public money? Is God pleased with these donations? Will the Churches have a policy regarding donation for such kinds of religious conventions?

Whenever and wherever these religious congresses take place, roads are repaired or new ones are made, water is supplied and electricity is connected for free, using government resources. Even officials are directed to carry out the tasks promptly. The Church is happy. But it does not remember that the people have lived in those places for years together without road, water and electricity. It says nothing for the thousands of inhabitants and villagers who suffer day in and day out because of absence of these and other basic amenities. Leaders rejoice for the success of these grand celebrations with the support of politicians but their heart for the plight of the commoners remains lukewarm. They are proud of their clout in the government but voice no concern when the poor are neglected.

By the way, the NPP says the party was not invited to the interaction session. The Church has not clarified on the matter. Is the Church campaigning for a government sans the NPP in 2023?

In 2018, prior to the Assembly elections, the central government offered money to churches in Meghalaya under the guise of creating tourist facilities. I know for sure that many top leaders were in favour of grabbing the funds. They saw nothing wrong in the intention of the Party that is ill-disposed towards Christians. The attraction for money blinded the clear objective of the party to ‘buy’ the churches in the state. They were upset with this writer for raising his voice against the dangerous move. Had the Churches pocketed the offer they would not be able to speak against that party. Similarly, since churches accept funds from politicians for purely religious purposes they can only keep their mouths shut even if they engage in corrupt practices.

Corruption is not a recent phenomenon. Why has the Church been silent for so long? Why nothing has been said on illegal mining and the large and continuous movement of this black diamond in thousands of trucks before everybody’s eyes? The late realisation of the Church is excused but will it have the credibility to sustain its efforts? The other day a friend of mine who is also in the media texted me saying that a high ranking Church leader called him and scolded him for preaching a sermon on corruption. He had to delete the content from the internet thereafter. Then why is that Church part of KJCLF delegation in meeting political leaders? What is the point in installing a clean government if priests can’t speak on corruption?

I don’t know about other churches but I can speak about my own. In parishes finance is practically in the hands of one man. He handles it practically alone. He decides the spending. There is an ambience of secrecy about it. There is suspicion on how the money is utilised. With money there are no saints. Misuse does take place. People do not feel at ease to question these pastors or the higher ups. They just tolerate though they murmur among themselves. This unchecked and arbitrary method leads to misappropriation. There are many church leaders who have large sums of black money.

An aggrieved individual complained to this writer recently, “My salary is Rs. 10,000, but I get only Rs. 8,000 in hand. Rs 2000 is kept for ‘church funds’. I sign in the register for Rs. 10,000” (The figures are not real). The teacher then asks, “Why is such a thing done to me and my colleagues? We have families to manage. If the Church wants the Rs. 2000, let it give us only Rs. 8000 and we sign for the amount in the register. Is this not corruption?”

The Church has to set it’s house in order first. Charity always begins at home.

