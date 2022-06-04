AHAM seeks action on weak bridge, poor road condition in Rongkhon

Tura, June 4: The Achik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) has raised the issue of a small wooden, dilapidated bridge near the Rongkhon Basic School seeking immediate action on the issue for the sake of thousands of commuters who use the road daily.

“This is the only bridge which the students of various educational institutions have to cross daily to attend their institutes. The bridge is also regularly crossed by a large number of other people including workers, teachers, government and private office-goers as well as the students and teachers of CTE college, the only government teachers’ training college in the whole of Meghalaya,” informed president Georgeprince Ch Momin.

Momin said that the bridge has deteriorated to such an extent that there is every possibility of a mishap at any moment.

“Upon receiving several complaints, we inspected the particular location and were disappointed over the dilapidated condition. We demand that the wooden bridge be replaced with a concrete bridge to avert any untoward incident,” he added.

AHAM further raised concerns over what they said were pathetic road conditions in the same locality where the bridge is located. Residents, they said, were being inconvenienced due to water logging and multiple potholes on the road. They urged the authorities to look at the road condition as well.