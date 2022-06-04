Former FKJGP leader Cajee to contest Assembly polls from Mawkyrwat

Shillong, June 4: Former leader of the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), Sounder Strong Caje has decided to contest the next year’s Assembly election in Meghalaya from Mawkyrwat LAC. However, it is not yet clear which political party he is going to contest the election from.

Caje, who is also the son-in-law of former Deputy Chief Minister, (L) Rowell Lyngdoh, today announced his decision to contest the 2023 Assembly elections from any regional party at a gathering held at Nativity Stadium in Mawkyrwat.

He informed that he and his team were still in talks with some of the regional parties for the poll ticket.