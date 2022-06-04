Hizbul terrorist commander killed in encounter at Anantnag

Srinagar, June 4: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist commander has been killed in an encounter that started on Friday between terrorists and security forces at Rishipora area in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Saturday.
“Terrorist Commander of proscribed terror outfit HM Nisar Khanday killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK 47 rifle recovered. Operation in progress,” Jammu and Kashmir Police quoting Inspector General Police Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.
There have been a series of anti-terror operations in Kashmir over the last few months in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.
Most of the operations have been jointly conducted by the police and the army on the basis of specific intelligence inputs.
IANS
Comments are closed.