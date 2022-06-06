Grade IV employees want medical, hill allowance hiked

Tura, June 6: The All Garo Hills IV-Grade Government Employees Association in its memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has sought the enhancement of their medical allowance as well as hill allowance, maintaining that both amounts are very low.

According to the Association, the employees are currently being given Rs 1000/- and Rs 500/- respectively. They sought the enhancement of the former from Rs 1000/- to Rs 5000/- and the later from Rs 500/- to Rs 3000/-.

“The price of essential commodities, medicines, other utilities and bills have already increased and in such circumstances, it has become extremely hard for us to run our households,” the association said, while requesting the enhancement.