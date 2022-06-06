Notice on registration of migrant workers

Tura, June 6: The Deputy Labour Commissioner, West Garo Hills, Tura has directed concerned authorities to apprise employers hiring migrant workers about the Meghalaya Identification, Registration (Safety & Security) Migrant Workers Act, 2020, which has been implemented in the State.

“It is an Act for providing maintenance of public order and for the protection and safety of Migrant Workers in the State of Meghalaya by identification and mandatory registration of all such workers in the State. It is mandated on every employer as per Section 4 (1) and Section 4 (2) employing interstate migrant workers and is not a domicile of the state of Meghalaya to register under the said Act as mentioned,” the notification said.

The Registration of Migrant Workers is being done at District Labour Office, West Garo Hills, Tura and Block Labour Office at Block Level under West Garo Hills District or they can log in to www.investmeghalaya.gov.in wherever possible, the notification added.