 ‘Green Assam Award’ to USTM presented by Assam Education Advisor Dr Mahanta

Morigaon, June 6, 2022: In recognition to its tireless work in conservation of environment and creating awareness for the same, the Anti-Global Warming Society Morigaon has conferred the “Green Assam Award” to the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) at Morigaon College here today, according to a Press communique.

The award containing a citation, memento and a cheque of Rs 10,000 was handed over to Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM by Dr Noni Gopal Mahanta, Advisor, Education, Government of Assam. Another award, titled “Green Morigaon Award-2022” was also presented in the same function to Prakriti Premi Mancha Assam, received by Hitesh Sarma in the presence of Dr Balendra Kr Das, Pro Vice Chancellor, USTM, Dr Lila Kanta Borthakur, Principal Morigaon College and President, Anti-Global Warming Society, Dr Mridul Kr Sarmah, Secretary, Anti-Global Warming Society, apart from other dignitaries, teachers and students.

Expressing his gratitude after receiving the Green Assam Award, Mahbubul Hoque said, “Our agenda must be to work for mitigating global warming. We at USTM are doing our level best to work for various policies under green initiatives. I congratulate the entire team of Morigaon College for their initiative. Such awards need to be given even to individuals who in their own capacity are planting trees and are contributing to the environment.”

Emphasizing upon creating consciousness among people regarding environment issues, he said, “We are going to create a small garden at USTM with the cash award received today and will name it “Morigaon College Garden”. We have a Mission Green Campus at USTM.” He also announced Rs. 50,000 from USTM Community Fund to the Morigaon College for developing a green campus.

Addressing the award function, Dr Noni Gopal Mahanta, Advisor, Education, Government of Assam said, “I congratulate Shri Mahbubul Hoque today. USTM is not simply a university that has recently achieved ‘A’ grade by NAAC. It has also been engaged with various socio-cultural activities of the north-eastern region.” Quoting Mahatma Gandhi’s famous saying that the world has enough for everybody’s need but not for everybody’s greed, Dr Mahanta said that the present situation of environment is alarming with air pollution, water pollution, dust pollution, e-waste, bio-material waste and on the top of all global warming. He said that various conflicts will rise in the world due to Global Warming that will cause migration and other problems. “We cannot stop development, but the conflicts in the process of development need to be addressed. World environment day is not just a single day, it’s a process, a way of life”. Dr NG Mahanta also suggested that the Pollution Control Board of Assam should come up with an Annual Report based on study of annual environmental impacts.