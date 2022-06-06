WGH DC to speak to PWD, contractor over incomplete PMGSY road

Tura, Jun 6: West Garo Hills (WGH) deputy commissioner, Swapnil Tembe has promised to speak to the PWD (Roads) as well as a contractor of a PMGSY road between the villages of Darenggre and Nengja Bolchugre after photos of the dilapidated road was brought to his notice.

Photos of the road, which is almost impossible to navigate during the monsoons were posted on social media by a concerned resident, Ramenson Ch Marak, after villagers themselves attempted to repair the same using boulders and sand gravel. Their efforts have currently made the road navigable though with monsoons already at the door, the situation is likely to return to its earlier state.

The area falls under the Gambegre C&RD Block.

As per locals, the road was begun in the year 2014 with the contract being awarded to one Fersen Momin. It was however being worked on by some other contractor.

Photos posted online showed only knee deep sludge for where the road was supposed to be with the post owner seeking action to ensure the completion of the road at the earliest for the sake of those affected due to its terrible condition.

“Even walking on this road has become hazardous, leave aside vehicles trying to navigate through. The road should have been completed a while ago but has somehow not been worked on. The department too has not bothered much about it though for people that use the road, it is imperative that it is completed,” said a resident of the area.

The DC however has assured that the matter will be looked into at the earliest.