Assam HSLC exam: Pass percentage drops to 56.49

Guwahati, June 7: The results of the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examination in Assam were declared on Tuesday with an overall pass percentage of 56.49 percent, which is a sharp drop from the previous year’s pass percentage of 93.10 percent.

However, it may be noted that in 2021, as the exams were not held owing to the pandemic-triggered situation, the results were declared through an evaluation formula based on the results of previous years and internal assessment.

Raktotpal Saikia of St. Mary’s High School, North Lakhimpur topped the list of rank holders followed by Bhuyashi Medhi of Little Flowers School, Nalbari who was placed in second position.

The third position was secured by three students—Mridupawan Kalita of Don Bosco High School, Kheroni, Labeeb Muzib of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Boiragimoth (Dibrugarh) and Partha Pratim Das of Lohit Dikrong Higher Secondary School, Bihpuria.

A total of 405,582 students (188,570 male and 217,012 female) appeared for the HSLC exams this year. Among the male students, 58.80 percent could clear the exam while 54.49 percent among the female students cleared the exam.

Among the districts, Dhemaji recorded the highest percentage at 85.46 percent while Chirang recorded the lowest pass percentage at 34.27 percent.

The exam was conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) during the month of March.

A total of 55 students secured the top 10 ranks while a total of 1,57,104 candidates secured letter marks (80 percent and above) in 48 subjects.

The results of the Assam High Madrasa Examination 2022 were also declared by SEBA on Tuesday with an overall pass percentage of 54.73. A total of 10454 students (3870 male and 6584 female) had appeared for the exams.

Congratulating the candidates, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday posted on his Twitter handle: “Heartiest congratulations to all those who came out with flying colours in HSLC and AHM exams. These sharp young minds are definitely an asset to our state. Those whose results weren’t as per expectations mustn’t lose heart but keep working hard. There’s still a long way to go.”

According to the approval of the meeting of SEBA in May this year, it was decided to hold the compartmental examination for those candidates who could not come out successful in the HSLC/AHM Examination.

Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu said among the first ten ranks in the HSLC exam this year, it has been observed that there are more candidates from English medium schools and that boys have fared better than girls in terms of pass percentage this year, in a departure from the previous years.

“This trend will be analysed. We will also ascertain why there are not too many candidates from government schools among rank holders. Besides, results in districts such as Cachar, Karbi Anglong and Chirang have not been as good as the other districts even as Dima Hasao has fared better. This aspect will also be discussed,” Pegu said.