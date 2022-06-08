Seminar on global certification process on IT held at USTM

Guwahati, June 8: The Department of Computer Science and Electronics in association with Center for Career Guidance, University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) organized a daylong Seminar titled “Global Certification Process on IT: Prospect and Opportunities” on Monday at Nirmal Kumar Choudhary Auditorium of the university.

Abu Zakaria, Founder and MD, Echotech Lab, USA addressed the seminar as the keynote speaker. He elaborated about how to select different certificate courses on IT section, convert ideas into reality, solve problem, how to be a freelancer and provide knowledge of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. During his presentation he discussed the unemployment issues of graduates.

Prof. G.D. Sarma, Vice Chancellor, USTM was also present in the seminar. He said that such kind of certification programmes on cloud infrastructure AI/ML and data analytics will give more opportunity to get the dream jobs with not only having technical knowledge but also communication skills.

This seminar has been very much beneficial for students as they were informed about how to get benefits of the certificates and get job in different multinational Companies. The students also learnt how to get global certificates from a worldwide organization that reflects quality leaning, stated Prof R.K. Sharma, Advisor, USTM.