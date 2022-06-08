FIR filed against man for misbehaving with woman

Tura, June 8: An FIR has been filed against a man from South Garo Hills for allegedly entering a home and physically misbehaving with a married woman.

The FIR filed by the victim, Soma M Sangma at Jadi Police Outpost on June 5 named one, Barud Tamang as the accused.

According to the FIR, Tamang on June 3, entered the victim’s room at around 11:30 PM and tried to physically misbehave with her. The accused was later thrashed by the husband who came home and saw the whole incident.

The victim, who happens to be the wife of one, Fulbor Hussain is a resident of Jadi Bazar area. According to the FIR, the accused was earlier too warned by family members not to step inside the victim’s home.