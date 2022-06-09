6 suspected illegal migrants, 4 others held by EJH police

By Bureau

Shillong, June 9: East Jaintia Hills district police arrested six suspected illegal migrants along with two other persons who were allegedly aiding and abetting illegal infiltration, on June 7 last.  They were travelling in a vehicle without valid documents, the police informed today.

A case (No. 60(6) 2022 u/s 370 IPC R/W Sec 14 Foreigners Act) has been registered in Khliehriat Police Station, the district and investigation was in process.

The driver of the vehicle and his wife who are from the state, too have been taken into custody by the police.

 

