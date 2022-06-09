Mukul pays visit to flood affected areas in Ampati, Betasing

Ampati, June 9: Leader of the Opposition and the AITC in Meghalaya , Mukul Sangma today paid a visit to Betasing and Ampati areas to get a firsthand account of the destruction caused by the flash floods in the area. The areas visited by the AITC leader fall under South West Garo Hills (SWGH) district.

“I would like to condole the loss of precious lives in the floods today. It’s just not one family but many families that have been affected. We have the family of one of the victims whose loved child has been lost and it’s heartbreaking,” said Mukul during his visit to the affected areas.

Blaming global warming and climate change for the situation, Mukul stated that it was only two hours of rain that led to the devastating flood in the region.

The TMC leader felt that the state and the Union governments needed to work through various levels in the villages to work on how such disasters can be mitigated.

“The people have to be informed and sensitized on the adverse impacts of climate change. The community needs to get involved. We cannot be sure when natural calamity will strike and the people need to be prepared to face it. This can to an extent be done through exercises like mock drills. The community itself needs to be ready to act in any eventuality,” felt Mukul.

Mukul added that he had been in constant touch with the administration on the situation and appreciated their efforts in helping those impacted.

Meanwhile GR is expected to be provided to people that have been affected by the flash floods though an official announcement is yet to be made due to rescue efforts still being undertaken by district authorities.

In Betasing Block, as per administrative sources, at least 12 villages were affected by the flash floods.