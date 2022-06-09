Deoband seeks legal action against those spreading hatred

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), June 9: Darul Uloom Deoband, one of the largest Islamic seminaries in India, has sought strict legal action against all those who have made objectionable statements against Islam to spread ‘hatred’ in the country.

This statement comes days after the Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind and All India Muslim Personal Law Board made a similar demand.

Darul Uloom Vice-Chancellor, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, has issued a statement saying, “I strongly condemn the insulting remarks on our beloved Prophet. Religious sentiments of the followers of any faith cannot be provoked in the name of freedom of expression. Insulting the Prophet will not be tolerated by Muslims, in India or abroad.”

He urged the government to “frame a law to deal with cases where religious symbols of Muslims are targeted”.

Nomani further said, “India is a secular country and people here have been living together for centuries. These communal and extremist elements are not only harming the country’s social harmony but also disturbing the nation’s secular fabric and ethos.”

Appealing to the government to take immediate cognisance of such cases and strict action against anti-social elements, the Darul Uloom Vice-Chancellor added, “For the past few years, efforts are being made to disturb peace and harmony by inciting religious sentiments in the country. And the overall environment has been deteriorating.”

The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a socio-religious organisation with a large Muslim following across the subcontinent, had said that “insulting the founder of Islam has deeply hurt the feelings of Muslims around the world”.

“We hope that the law enforcement agencies will take legal action against the perpetrators without further delay,” said Jamiat’s General Secretary, Maulana Hakimuddin Qasmi.

The move follows several Arab and Islamic countries condemning the controversial remarks made against Prophet Muhammad by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and the party’s (now expelled) Delhi unit media head Naveen Jindal. . (IANS)