Examine physical, mental health of survivor: High Court to state

SHILLONG, June 8: The Division Bench of the High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday directed the state government to constitute a team of doctors to examine the physical, psychiatric and psychological health of a rape survivor.

The court made the observation while hearing an appeal against the ruling of the POCSO Court which had convicted and sentenced former HNLC leader and Mawhati MLA, Julius Kitbok Dorphang for 25 years in connection with the rape of a minor girl on December 15, 2016.

The court observed that though this aspect of the matter may not be covered by the appeal, yet it is the duty of the court to ensure the well-being of the survivor. “Quite irrespective of whether the appellant has been rightly convicted or not, there is no dispute that the survivor in this case is in poor shape,” the court observed.

The state informed the court that the survivor is under the care of the Child Welfare Committee and all her needs were being taken care of by the state, including the travel costs for the periodic visits that her father makes.

“It is necessary that the survivor be examined by a team of doctors to ascertain her physical, psychiatric and psychological health. A thorough examination must be conducted and immediate remedial measures taken as may be deemed appropriate,” the court said.

The court also asked the state to file a report in such regard through a responsible officer of the Child Welfare Committee when the matter is taken up for hearing after a fortnight.

It may be recalled that in August, last year, Special Judge of POCSO Court at Nongpoh, FS Sangma had sentenced Dorphang to 25 years in jail besides imposing a fine of Rs 15 lakh for committing rape on a minor on December 15, 2016.

After committing the crime, Dorphang absconded as a case had been filed against him. A lookout notice was put out and he was arrested with the help of Assam Police from Guwahati on January 7, 2017.