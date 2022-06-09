Hope’s classy 127 propels West Indies to 305

MULTAN, June 8: A classy hundred from Shai Hope, his 12th in ODI cricket and one that took him past 4,000 runs in the format, powered West Indies to 305 in the first ODI against Pakistan here on Wednesday.

The backbone of the innings was a 154-run partnership between Hope and Shamarh Brooks, two men who effortlessly made the transition from Amstelveen, where West Indies completed an ODI series four days ago, to Multan.

The partnership laid a superb platform to set a huge total, but Pakistan struck back after Brooks fell for 70 thanks to a glorious diving catch from Shadab Khan.

Regular wickets fell in the next 15 overs which helped Pakistan to keep the run rate in check, but a strong finish from Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd catapulted West Indies past 300. (Agencies)