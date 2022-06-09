Oz beat SL in 2nd T20I, seal series 2-0

COLOMBO, June 8: Sri Lankan batters failed to fire for the second consecutive T20 match against Australia and managed 124/9 in Colombo after the visitors won the toss and chose to field on Wednesday.

The reigning T20 champions chased down the target with three wickets to spare to seal the three match T20 series.

On Wednesday, Australia’s maverick all-rounder Glenn Maxwell opened the bowling with his off-spin and took 2/18 in his three overs to lead a tight bowling performance.

Maxwell was very well supported by pacers Jhye Richardson, who finished with 3/26 in his four overs, and Kane Richardson, who took four wickets and only gave away 30 runs in his spell.

Finch’s side kept the hosts under pressure throughout their innings with probing lines, sharp fielding and timely wickets.

During the chase, the visitors got to a flier before Finch fell in the third over with the scoreboard reading 33.

Australia continued to lose wickets at a regular interval, with leg spinner Wanindu Hasaranga claiming 4/33 to put the Aussie run chase in jeopardy at 99/7 in the 12th over.

Wicketkeeper Matthew Wade (26 not out) then kept his cool and ensured that his side chased the target with no further hiccups.

In the first T20I, Australia thrashed Dasun Shanaka-led team for a 10-wicket victory in the first T20 match on Tuesday.

Australia face Sri Lanka for the final T20I on Saturday, June 11 at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. (Agencies)