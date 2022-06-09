Landslides kill 4 in Garo hills, situation grim

Tura, June 9: Heavy rain induced landslides have created havoc in Garo Hills areas where four persons have been killed while another one critically injured in two separate incidents since last night. The administrative machinery in the district has swung into action by launching rescue and relief operations.

Sources informed that three persons of a family died and one critically injured due to the landslide that occurred at a village called Jebalgre under Gambegre Block last night.

Another person died in a separate incident of landslide at Betasing Block in South West Garo Hills (SWGH) last night.

Details are being awaited as officials are busy assisting those affected due to the disaster. Land slips have also occurred in South Garo Hills.

The overall situation in landslides and flash flood-hit Garo Hills districts was stated to be grim heavy rain have caused landslides and flash floods in the districts of SWGH and parts of WGH (Dalu Block). Administration and disaster management officials are on the ground to assess the situation