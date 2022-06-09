Meghalaya Governor hails USTM for outstanding success

Guwahati, June 9 : The Governor of Meghalaya, Satya Pal Malik has greeted a team of delegates from the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) with a memento at the Raj Bhawan, Shillong yesterday.

The team from USTM consisted of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor, USTM, Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor, USTM, Dr RK Sharma, Advisor USTM and Dr Balendra K. Das, Pro Vice Chancellor, USTM. The team updated him about the progress at the University and discussed about the future projects of the institution, according to a Press release.

Appreciating the work and progress of USTM, the Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik said, “Achieving ‘A’ Grade by National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in its 1st cycle of assessment is something rare in the country. With a very humble beginning, USTM has progressed to the satisfaction of all its stakeholders.”

Addressing the Chancellor of USTM Shri Mahbubul Hoque, he said that choosing the land for the University campus in the foothills of Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya and developing the backward area is actually an action that could be termed as “Jungle Mein Mangal kar diya”. He appreciated the Central Auditorium of USTM as “the best in the eastern India”.

The Meghalaya Governor emphasized on research and publications so that USTM can fulfill the target of achieving a global standard by 2030 as per the milestone set by it. “It must be a world class institution and has to attract students from ASEAN countries”, he added. He also assured to extend all kinds of support to USTM from time to time. “My blessings and best wishes are always with such kind of institution that works relentlessly for the cause of society”, he said.

USTM Chancellor M Hoque elaborated about the outreach activities of the university and the Governor termed it as “very satisfactory”. USTM’s neighbourhood outreach activities are operating in nearly 30 kms of radius of the campus and the children of the area are getting free education at USTM. Nearly 20 per cent of the total students at USTM are availing free education. The meeting concluded with the Governor’s wish to USTM to become a centre of excellence.