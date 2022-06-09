2 die in road accident at Umiam

Nongpoh, June 9: Two persons including the driver of a truck and a woman pedestrian died in a road accident that took place near ICAR at Umiam in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya at around 8 am today.

Police informed that a loaded truck bearing registration number WB 41 G 6998 and travelling towards Silchar in South Assam collided with a truck (NL 01 AE 3329) coming from the opposite direction. A smaller vehicle (ML05Y 0439) that was travelling behind the truck bearing registration NL 01 AE 3329 dashed against the rear end of the truck.

The driver of the truck travelling towards Silchar direction died on the spot because of the accident while the handyman was injured. A lady pedestrian who was hit by this truck later succumbed to her injury in Shillong Civil Hospital.

The drive of the other truck fled the accident scene, police informed.