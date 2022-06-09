Ranji Trophy Round-up

UP beat favourites Karnataka

Alur (Karnataka), June 8: Young Karan Sharma led from the front with a calm and composed 93 not out as Uttar Pradesh knocked out favourites Karnataka with a five-wicket win in their Ranji Trophy quarter-finals here on Wednesday. This was UP’s first ever win over Karnataka on 13 occasions and it could not have come at a better time. UP are now headed for a semi-final clash against heavyweights Mumbai at the same venue from June 14. Previously, UP had lost four times and drawn nine times but never won against Karnataka. (PTI)

MP smell victory against Punjab

Alur (Karnataka), June 8: Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya ran through the top-order to reduce Punjab to 120 for five in their second innings as Madhya Pradesh continued to enjoy the upperhand in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final match, here on Thursday. Opening the bowling, Kartikeya (4/11) picked up four crucial wickets to return with his second best first-class figures. At stumps on the third day, Punjab still trail Madhya Pradesh by 58 runs and it would prove to be a Herculean task for them to save the match from here on. (PTI)

Mumbai, Bengal take huge lead

Bengaluru, June 8: On the third day of their quarter-final against Uttarakhand, 41-time Ranji Trophy Champions Mumbai put themselves in the driver’s seat here on Wednesday. After the third day’s play, Mumbai’s overall lead stood at a staggering 794 runs and with that they seemed to have put one-foot in the semi-final. In the other quarter-final match, Bengal too has taken huge lead of 634 against Jharkhand. Bengal put on 773/7 (d) in their first innings and at stumps on day 3 Jharkhand were 139/5. (PTI)