Three new colleges to be set up in Meghalaya

Shillong, June 9: The Meghalaya cabinet today decided to set up three colleges in the state – two in Ri Bhoi district and one in Garo Hills.

The three colleges include Veterinary, Dairy & Fisheries Colleges. While the Veterinary & Dairy Colleges will be set up in Kyrdemkulai, Ri Bhoi District, the Fisheries College will be set up in Garo Hills though the district is yet to be identified.

The Cabinet also approved the Amendment to the Meghalaya District Courts (Ministerial) Service Rules 2020 that will enable District Courts to employ and conduct interviews at the district level instead of them being conducted by the High Court.

IANS