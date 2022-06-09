DC launches Industrial fair in Tura

Tura, June 9: The Two Day Tura Industrial Fair (TIF), 2022 being held at the SMELC Building Dakopgre in Tura was on Thursday inaugurated by west Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe.

The Industrial Fair is being organised by the District Commerce and Industries Centre, Tura in order to encourage and promote budding local entrepreneurs of the region and market their products.

Local Entrepreneurs from the Garo Hills region participated and displayed their products for sale ranging from the famous Nokrek Raw Honey, local Karitchi, cashewnut, among others and various wooden crafts and artefacts, paintings, including products from weaving and handloom like Dakmandas and other accessories.

The Fair will be opened on June 10 from 10:00 AM onwards.

IANS