ADCs have failed to respond to govt: CM

SHILLONG, June 9: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma on Thursday said the three Autonomous District Councils (ADCs) have not yet replied on the letter which the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) had written to Governor Satya Pal Malik.

He said upon receiving the letter from the CAG, the government had sought a detailed report from the ADCs.

“As soon as it was sent to us, the DCA Minister himself had conducted a meeting of the DCA and written to the district councils to reply and give a detailed report on the matters that were raised but no reply has come so far. We are awaiting it,” Sangma told reporters.

On Wednesday, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council had said it could not prepare its financial accounts for the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Garo Hills Autonomous District Council and the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council are yet to make any statement.

In its letter to the Governor, the CAG had highlighted the lapses by the ADCs in maintaining their accounts.

Sangma admitted that the maintenance of accounts in the ADCs has been an issue for a long time.

Stating that there are issues concerning the overall maintenance of accounts, Sangma said it is a systematic problem and efforts are being made to tell them to improve those and come up with different rules.

He insisted on reforms for proper maintenance of books and accounts and said, “The councils are autonomous in nature and therefore, it is their responsibility to ensure they take the necessary steps.”

The CAG stated that the non-maintenance of accounts in the ADCs is an indication of financial mismanagement that points to embezzlement of funds.

The CAG also revealed that the deficiencies were communicated to Chief Secretary, RV Suchiang on March 17, the Chief Executive Members of the ADCs on March 23 and the CM on March 30, but no action was taken by any of the authorities.