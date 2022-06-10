Four dead, thousands affected as flash floods wreak havoc in GH

From Our Correspondent

TURA, June 9: At least four persons, three of them children, lost their lives after being overwhelmed by heavy landslides caused by flash floods in the districts of West Garo Hills (WGH) and South West Garo Hills (SWGH) on Thursday morning.

The entire Garo Hills experienced an extremely heavy downpour on Wednesday evening that continued into the early morning. The huge amount of rains led to waters going downhill from WGH into the lower plains of SWGH. The fast nature of the water flow led to landslides ate several places leading to severe damage to property and lives.

From early Thursday morning, the districts administrations of both districts along with the district disaster management teams have been on the ground making efforts at rescue as well as helping to assess the situation.

“Many JCBs have been sent to the affected areas to clear the debris on the roads from the landslides. Many roads within the district have been affected and officers and nurses are roaming on foot to assist those injured,” informed WGH Deputy Commissioner, Swapnil Tembe.

As per latest reports, a total 13 households in 5 villages in Dalu were impacted by the flash floods with the administration of WGH announcing three days of relief for those affected.

In Gambegre, most of which is hilly terrain, the damage has been mostly to roads, houses and property. Water, till late this evening had already receded and was flowing normally. However the DC has sent an advisory asking people in the district to be vigilant as the forecast is for more showers in the coming days.

As per the first few reports received, three persons, which included two minors, lost their lives after a landslide hit their kutcha house in the village of Jabelgre under Gambegre C&RD Block in West Garo Hills. The deceased have been identified as Pretish Ch Marak (38), Almos Ch Marak (12) and Aimbe Ch Marak (3). The father of the children, Sengrik D Sangma, who was also under the same roof, was severely injured and rushed for medical care.

Another three-year-old child was also killed in a landslide that followed the rains under Betasing C&RD Block in SWGH.

In SWGH many parts of the district headquarter, Ampati, including the Maternity Ward of the Civil Hospital came under flood water.

Heartbreaking videos and photos of people crying as water entered their homes have been doing the rounds with most of those affected unable to sleep through the entire night. Water was everywhere: in their fields, houses, schools and hospitals.

The devastating floods further wreaked havoc on the already weak infrastructure in the region with as many as three timber bridges being washed away. In Purakhasia area, heavy rains have washed away two connecting timber bridges. While one of the bridges connected Morop Bazar another connected to the village of Makalgonchu. Both the bridges lie over the Bandra river.

In Dalu another timber bridge on the Bandra river that connected Gilmatdam to Dombagre was washed away. Another bridge connecting Ruga in South Garo Hills and Jijika in WGH has also been taken away by the raging flood waters.

Meanwhile the WGH administration has also asked residents to not use the Amguri bridge under Selsella C&RD as the timber has been hit hard by incessant rains. Residents have been asked to use alternate routes until the bridge is rectified.

On a positive note however rains have relented in the region for now which has led to water volumes also receding. However the threat of recurrence remains.

Two healthcare workers were trapped inside the flooded Mellim sub-centre under Rerapara C&RD Block and were rescued by the locals.

Situation grim: CM

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that the flood situation in the Garo Hills region was grim and the administrations have been put on alert.

“The flood situation is quiet serious and the water level is rising. Administration has been put on full alert and the deputy commissioners, especially in South West Garo Hills and West Garo Hills, are on the field,” the CM said, adding that he will travel to Garo Hills on Friday to take stock of the situation.

Mukul visits affected areas

Leader of the Opposition and AITC leader, Mukul Sangma paid a visit to the Betasing and Ampati areas to get a firsthand account of the destruction caused by the flash floods in the area. The areas fall under South West Garo Hills.

“I would like to condole the loss of precious lives in the floods today. It’s just not one family but many families that have been affected. We have the family of one of the victims whose loved child has been lost and it’s heartbreaking,” Mukul said during his visit.

Blaming global warming and climate change for the situation, Mukul stated that it was only two hours of rain that led to the devastating flood in the region.