GSU dissatisfied by job recruitment result

Tura, June 10: The GSU, Western Zone North Dadenggre has expressed dissatisfaction with the results of the recent recruitment of Field Engineers under Meghalaya State Watershed and Wasteland Development Agency.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the union said that out of the many candidates from Garo Hills who applied for the job, none of them got selected or even figured in the waiting list.

“Are candidates from Garo Hills really that unfit for the job? How is it that none of them were considered? I wonder if the government is even following the State reservation Policy,” the union said.

The union urged the government and the concerned department to put on hold the serving of appointment letters until all potential irregularities are cleared.