Assam govt reconstitutes advisory board on child labour

Guwahati, June 10: The Assam government has reconstituted the state-level advisory board on child labour for a period of three years.

The main functions of the advisory board include review of implementation of the existing provisions of the legislations governing employment of children.

“Additionally, the board will also provide inputs and suggestions on legislative and welfare measures for the overall well-being and safety of the working children,” an official statement issued here on Friday, said.

“Furthermore, the advisory board will hold meetings at regular intervals to review the welfare measures,” it said.

The board will be headed by labour welfare minister Sanjay Kishan as chairman and chief secretary Jishnu Barua as vice-chairman.

The advisory board will include 11 government representatives.

There will be two state Legislative Assembly representatives – Krishna Kamal Tanti, MLA, Rangapara constituency and Terash Gowalla, MLA, Duliajan constituency – in the board.

Further, one representative each from voluntary organisations – Assam Sewa Samity and The Lions Club; and one representative each from the Assam Branch, Indian Tea Association, Assam Manufacturers Association, Indian National Trade Union Congress, Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS), All India Trade Union Congress – Assam State Committee, and Bharatiya Chah Mazdoor Sangha (BCMS) – will be part of the board.