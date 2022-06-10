Market Monitoring Committee holds meet with meat vendors

Tura, June 10: To regulate meat shops and animal markets under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017 in South West Garo Hills District, the District Animal Market Monitoring Committee on Friday sat for a discussion with the meat vendors and the market committee executives at the DRDA Conference Hall.

The district level meeting chaired by the Deputy Commissioner of South West Garo Hills, SK Marak, discussed the parameters of the Act and the Rules based on which the meat vendors and livestock markets of the district will have to start operating from now on.

Seeking cooperation and compliance, the Deputy Commissioner urged the market committees and the meat vendors to follow the prescribed Rules and also shift the meat shops away from the main roads or block the sight of the meat from public view at the shops till they sort out the new location.

District Veterinary Officer of Ampati, Dr. AM Momin, while highlighting the need to prevent cruelty to animals during transportation and also while storing them, explained the parameters of the Act and Rules which necessitates the need to take due care, so that animals can get the necessary comfort of space, shed, food and water during the journey and at market places. She also announced that livestock animals will have to undergo necessary tests, such as tests for swine flu and others before entering the butcher’s area in order to determine if they are fit for human consumption.

Momin also announced that it is compulsory for livestock traders and meat vendors to get themselves registered at Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Office, in order to continue with the trade.

Meanwhile, the Market Committee executives conveyed their concern as Livestock Markets, which are mainly situated in Garobadha and Ampati Markets lack space and funds to build sheds for the animals, lack permanent buyers and sellers and that livestock traders in these markets are the locals who sell their domesticated animals to meet their household expenses during times of need.