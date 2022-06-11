Lanka fined for slow-over rate in second T20 against Oz

SPORTS
By Agencies

Dubai, June 10: Sri Lanka have been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining slow over-rate against Australia in the second T20 in Colombo.
Ranjan Madugalle of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dasun Shanaka’s side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.
“In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time,” read an ICC statement.
Australia lead the three-match series 2-0. (PTI)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.