Rajapaksa recalled to SL’s ODI squad

Colombo, June 10: Left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa on Friday earned a recall to Sri Lanka’s ODI squad after the country’s cricketing body (SLC) named a 21-man squad for the upcoming five-match series against Australia, led by Dasun Shanaka.

Rajapaksa has earlier made a return to Sri Lanka’s ongoing T20I series against Australia after reversing his decision to retire from international cricket earlier this year.

In IPL 2022, while representing Punjab Kings, Rajapaksa scored 206 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 159.69. (IANS)