‘Surprised by Pant’s strategy for Chahal’

New Delhi, June 10: Former India pacer 02 admitted that he was left surprised over how skipper Rishabh Pant utilised leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal, saying that when South Africa batters David Miller and Rassie van der Dussen were going big, why wasn’t Chahal brought in to stem the run-flow.

In defence of 211 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday, Chahal, the top wicket-taker in IPL 2022, was brought in to bowl the fourth over but was taken for 16 runs by Dwaine Pretorius and Quinton de Kock. Pant then got Chahal back in the attack in the eighth over, where he conceded just six runs.

Chahal got his third over with South Africa needing just four runs off the final over, which they achieved the target with five balls remaining, leaving the leg-spinner with figures of 0/26 in 2.1 overs. His left-arm spin counterpart, Axar Patel, bowled his four overs consistently in the middle overs phase and had figures of 1/40 in four overs.

“The opposition scored 212 and Chahal bowled merely two overs. It wasn’t as if he conceded 22 runs in one over. You know that the runs are flowing. Even Axar Patel bowled an over to the left-handed David Miller. So, it was very surprising for me that a bowler like Yuzvendra Chahal bowled only two while the opposition made 212 runs,” said Nehra on Cricbuzz. (IANS)