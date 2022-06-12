Ampareen pats MDA govt on border deal

SHILLONG, June 11: Suspended Congress MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh claimed the solutionachieved by Meghalaya and Assam to their boundary disputes in six of the 12 areas of differences is the best in the present situation.

“Given the presentation by the MDA, we are convinced this is the best that could have been done in this given situation,” Lyngdoh said.

Stating that there will be some amount of dissatisfaction, she said she requested the government to fast-track the agreement. She asked the Centre to respect the joint inspections and discussions.

Lyngdoh said she cannot speak about the objections raised over the agreement as she does not live in a border area but added that public hearings were conducted and the government had expected people to show up and give suggestions.

Expressing satisfaction that the border has to be demarcated, whether or not it is to Meghalaya’s advantage, she said she understands that the land of the individuals on both sides will remain intact.

Meanwhile, the Shillong City Congress Committee (SCCC) expressed concern over the issue of unemployment in the state and the problems being faced by the residents of Shillong due to traffic snarls.

State Congress working president PN Syiem, who is also the SCCC chairman, said the lack of opportunities is contributing to the problem of unemployment.

He said a workshop will be organised to discuss the twin issues in detail. It will be attended by scholars and intellectuals from well-known educational institutes of the state.

On traffic congestion, he said a panel discussion will be organised in the presence of an audience, so the issue can be debated.

Syiem also said the Congress is in the process of strengthening its block committees under Shillong that constitutes the seven Assembly constituencies of North Shillong, West Shillong, South Shillong, East Shillong, Mawlai, Pynthorumkhrah and Nongthymmai.