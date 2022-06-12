Businessman abduction: Interrogation of TN police inspector on

Chennai, June 12 :The CB-CID team of Tamil Nadu police is interrogating Police inspector M. Saravanan, who has been arrested for kidnapping a businessman in 2019.

Saravanan is the first police personnel arrested in this case in which a DSP ranked officer, Sivakumar, Sub Inspector Pandiaraj, and three other constables are absconding.

Sources in Tamil Nadu home department told IANS that a businessman, Rajesh had complained to the DGP that the then Assistant Commissioner of police Sivakumar, inspector Saravanan, sub-inspector Pandiaraj, and three constables wrongfully detained him.

In the complaint to the DGP, according to sources in the Tamil Nadu home department, the businessman complained that he, his mother, his fiancee, and her brother were forcibly held in a farmhouse at Red Hills, Chennai in 2019 and he was forced to transfer valuable properties in the name of Tharun Krishna Prasad and Srinivasa Rao.

The DGP forwarded the petition to the CB-CID who registered a case on illegal detainment, forcible transfer of valuable properties and woman harassment charges in May 2022.

The CB-CID team has already arrested Sri Kandan, Venkita Sivanaga kumar, Dhanapal, Shaukath Ali, Nandakumar and Saravanakumar in connection with the case for aiding and abetting the policemen in the kidnapping and transfer of properties. (IANS)