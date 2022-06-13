KHADC cannot be party to legal action against MoU: CEM

SHILLONG, June 12: Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Titosstarwell Chyne has made it clear that the Council cannot be party to any legal action against the agreement on the Assam-Meghalaya boundary row, reasoning that it does not have the land records.

The KHADC CEM’s statement comes days after KHADC EM in-charge Elaka Jambor War clarified that it not the Council but the five Himas – Hima Jirang, Hima Nongspung, Hima Mylliem, Hima Jyrngam and Hima Nonglang – that were contemplating to challenge the memorandum of understanding (MoU) in a court of law.

On Sunday, the Council CEM said that since the KHADC does not have the land records, it will not be party to any legal action initiated by the five Himas against the MoU. “We need to understand that we are only the respondents. Any decision to move court will have to be decided by the Himas,” he said.

Chyne also informed that the Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC will seek a report from the boundary committee on its decision regarding the agreement on the Assam-Meghalaya boundary row.

He said he has asked Jambor War, the vice-chairman of the boundary committee and executive member in charge of Elaka, to head the boundary committee in his absence. “It will be good if the EC is briefed on this matter,” Chyne said.

The KHADC CEM said the responsibility of convening a meeting of the coordination committee is now on War. “I was not present when the boundary committee decided to form the coordination committee,” he added.

He also said the EC is yet to decide if any assistance from the KHADC will be provided to the Himas in filing the petition to challenge the MoU.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Council, PN Syiem, had earlier demanded that the meeting of the coordination committee headed by War should be convened immediately.

Syiem had said the coordination committee was constituted to advise the KHADC boundary committee on how to move forward since the NPP-led MDA government has made it clear that there will be no review of the MoU.

He had said the Council will need to take the lead as in the case of the issue of the Rangbah Shnong.

“Strategically, the five affected Himas can file the petition. But the coordination committee needs to meet to discuss the way forward,” said Syiem, who is also a member of the coordination committee.

According to him, it will depend on the discretion of the coordination committee on whether to approach the High Court of Meghalaya or the Supreme Court.

The Council’s senior MDC, Bindo Mathew Lanong, had said the EC will take the final call on whether the KHADC should challenge the MoU in court.