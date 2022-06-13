Top PLA militant leader surrenders in Manipur

Imphal, June 13 In a major blow to Manipur’s top militant group People’s Liberation Army (PLA), its Revolutionary People’s Front’s (RPF) top commander, self-styled ‘Lt Colonel’ Irom Ibotombi Meitei surrendered to Chief Minister N.Biren Singh on Monday.
Police and intelligence officials said that Meitei was the RPF’s Deputy Secretary in-charge of Health and Family Welfare and a resident of Nambol Thangtek in Bishnupur district, and had been associated with the outlawed outfit since 1994.
“Ibotombi came to the mainstream after expressing his trust in the political changes that took place in the state by the Central and state governments.I would like to appeal to the misguided youths who left their homes for a cause, to come back and join the mainstream so that they can live peacefully and contribute themselves for the all round development of Manipur,” Singh told the media.
The Chief Minister also tweeted: “In yet another encouraging development, Lt Colonel of underground outfit RPF (PLA), Irom Ibotombi Meitei have surrendered today.The recent homecoming of numerous cadres of underground outfits shows the trust in the leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji.”
