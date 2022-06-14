BBFS to conduct 2nd round trials in city on June 14

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 13: Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS) will be organising its trials in the Northeast region, engaging with 2,000 student-athletes. The trials are taking place for age groups 11-18. Of the 2,000 participants, 105 players have made it to the final round, scheduled to begin on June 14, at the Assam Rifles Public School, Shillong. The selection round is happening for the residential scholarship program. The footballers will receive partial or complete scholarships for their education, training, food, lodging, and healthcare expenses. The athletes will stay in one of five BBFS Residential Academies and will be trained for age-group I-League, state, national and international tournaments. Alongside guidance in football, students will continue their academics with affiliated in-house schools.