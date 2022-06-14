MCA to conduct U-15 School Chess Championship

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, June 13: The Meghalaya Chess Association (MCA) will be organising the Meghalaya State Schools Under-15 Chess Championship 2022 at the Laban Sport Indoor Hall, Shillong on June 17 and 18. This program is a part to select for participation to the 44th Chess Olympiad to be held in Chennai from July 28 to August 10. There will be 50 trophies and prizes for the winners . The winner will get the opportunity to watch the Chess Olympiad to be played by top Grandmasters from across the globe. Players should be born on or after 01.01.2007.