Haaland stars in Norway’s 3-2 win against Sweden

OSLO, June 13: Erling Haaland made it a 42-goal season tally in all competitions by scoring another double against Sweden to lead Norway to a 3-2 win over its Nordic rival on Sunday.

The striker, who recently signed for Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund, also netted twice against Sweden last Sunday in a 2-1 win for Norway in the first of the teams’ double-header this month in League B.

A week later in Oslo, Haaland darted in front of a defender to head home his first goal in the 10th minute and converted a penalty early in the second half to make it 2-0.

The 21-year-old star now has 20 goals in 21 senior international appearances with 13 of them scored this season. Haaland also tallied 29 for Dortmund.

Emil Forsberg curled a shot into the top corner to reduce the deficit for Sweden, only for Haaland to curl over a cross that was met with a far-post header by Alexander Sørloth.

Sweden’s second goal, from Viktor Gyökeres, came in the fifth and final minute of stoppage time.

Norway leads Group 4 on 10 points, three points clear of Serbia which wasted a two-goal, first-half lead in Slovenia to draw 2-2.

Leagues C & D

A Bulgaria team whose bus was involved in a road accident crash soon after arriving in Georgia drew 0-0 in Tbilisi.

Midfielder Todor Nedelev underwent a successful operation for a head injury sustained in the crash on Friday.

Georgia leads the third-tier Group 4 by three points from North Macedonia which beat last-place Gibraltar 4-0.

Group 2 leader Greece beat second-place Kosovo 2-0 to give coach Guy Poyet’s team a six-point lead in the standings.

Northern Ireland and Cyprus stayed winless in the group and each has two points after their 2-2 draw in Belfast. Defender Jonny Evans levelled for the hosts deep in stoppage time.

In League D, Malta beat San Marino 1-0. (AP)