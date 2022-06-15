ADCs yet to respond to govt on CAG’s red flag

SHILLONG, June 14: A letter written by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India to Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking his intervention on the non-maintenance of accounts of several years by the three autonomous district councils (ADCs) has become a cause célèbre but the state government seems to giving a long rope to the ADCs who have been dragging their feet on such a contentious matter.

Soon after receiving the letter from the CAG, the Governor held a telephonic conversation with Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma and also dispatched a formal letter to him urging the CM to ensure timely and correct preparation of accounts by the concerned district councils through his personal urgent intervention.

Malik had also said that if deemed necessary, an inquiry could be conducted on the lapses in the district councils.

Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne has also spoken in favour of an “independent” inquiry into the alleged irregularities and said he will propose it to the council’s Executive Committee (EC). Incidentally, Chyne had blamed the COVID-19 pandemic for non-submission of accounts for audit purpose.

However the state government is yet to initiate action against the ADCs despite their reluctance in explaining the reason(s) behind the delay in submission of accounts.

Reacting to the CAG’s letter to the Governor, District Council Affairs Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said non-submission of accounts is a serious matter and if the ADCs do not comply, it will affect the flow of funds to the council and set a bad precedence.

He also confirmed that the government had not received any reply from the ADCs on the “questionable lapses”.

Rymbui recalled that he had called a meeting with the three ADCs after receiving the CAG’s letter and said, “The ADCs reported that they were trying to maintain their accounts as per the norms but we mentioned the query by the CAG and asked them to reply to all that was mentioned in the report.”

“We had also asked them to send the detailed information to the state government and if any guidance is needed we could help them,” he added.

“The CAG’s letter clearly mentions what needs to be done and I hope this becomes a roadmap for the three district councils to follow,” Rymbui said, while adding that the district councils have, over the years, made some reforms in their Finance department but more needs to be done.