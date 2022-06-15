Central govt will act against irregularities: BJP natl leader

SHILLONG, June 14: The BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre will take action against the shoddy implementation of central flagship programmes and other government schemes in the state, the party’s national secretary and Ranchi Mayor, Asha Lakra asserted on Tuesday.

Reacting to a query on the alleged irregularities in implementation of central schemes and projects in Meghalaya, Lakra said sooner or later action will be taken. “The central government and the Prime Minister must be keeping an eye on these and action will definitely be taken,” she said, while reiterating the BJP’s commitment of a corruption-free India.

The BJP state unit has, time and again, raised allegation of irregularities in implementation of several flagship schemes in Meghalaya, including the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Earlier, reacting to a query, BJP state president Ernest Mawrie said the matter pertaining to the party’s withdrawal from the NPP-led MDA government will be taken up by the party leadership.

He said he will submit a report on the ongoing developments in Meghalaya to the party leadership during the BJP’s national executive committee meeting to be held shortly.

He also said that both MLAs of the party – AL Hek and Sanbor Shullai – will have to wait for the decision of the central leadership in this regard.