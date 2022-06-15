Administration on high alert as IMD issues red warning

SHILLONG, June 14: A red warning issued by the local office of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy downpour across the state in the next three days has prompted the East Khasi Hills district administration to write to different line departments asking them to take preventive measures and remain prepared for any eventuality.

The IMD red warning has indicated heavy to very heavy rainfall across Meghalaya till June 16 followed by an orange warning (heavy rainfall) for June 17-18.

EKH Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo on Tuesday wrote to the Superintendent of Police, the Fire and Emergency Service, BDOs, SDOs, PWD, DTO, MeECL and Civil Defence and Home Guards directing them to be on alert and keep their resources ready for deployment at the time of emergency.

All BDOs have been asked to submit their reports immediately in case of any calamity. Gram Sevaks have been asked to ensure that people are made aware of financial assistance that may be applied for in case of any damages.

As per the IMD, the state as a whole has received 580.7 mm of rainfall which is 106% more than the normal (281.4mm) since June 1, 2022.

The IMD also said that all districts have received excess rainfall this monsoon except Ri-Bhoi which has received normal rainfall till date.

The incessant rainfall has already led to chaos and destruction across the state and claimed 13 lives since April 1. More than 5.43 lakh people and 581 villages have been affected in the state since April 1.

So far, 3,890 houses besides public roads, shops, schools and Anganwadi centres have been damaged fully and partially.

Heavy rainfall has also caused floods in the Garo Hills region. In addition, some important roads and projects in the state have also suffered damages.