Jaiswal hits ton for Mumbai; Mantri takes MP to 271/6

Bengaluru, June 14: Continuing his good form, left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a responsible hundred to propel Mumbai to 260/5 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Uttar Pradesh here on Tuesday.

Jaiswal, who struck his maiden first-class hundred in the quarter-final against Uttarakhand, anchored the innings after the 41-time Ranji Trophy champs suffered a top-order failure. He took a formidable UP attack to task and struck 15 boundaries in his 227-ball 100.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Himanshu Mantri hogged the limelight on the first day of their semi-final against Bengal as his unbeaten 134 steered the team to 271 for six.

The 28-year-old left-handed opener frustrated the Bengal attack while anchoring the innings. In his 280-ball innings, Mantri hit 15 boundaries and one maximum. (PTI)