Prez dedicates new ISKCON temple, replica of famous Tirumala shrine

Bengaluru, June 14: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said a single defining feature of the quest of ‘rishis-munis’ in ancient times that has inspired society along with others is plurality.

Dedicating the ISKCON Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple here in a ‘Lokarpana’ (inauguration) ceremony, he said religious impulse is at the heart of India’s culture.

“The quest of the rishi-munis of this land in ancient times has also inspired our society along with its kings and scholars, poets and architects. If there is a single defining feature of this quest, it is plurality”, the President said.

“All competing worldviews, from ‘Advaita Vad’ to ‘Vishishtadvait Vad’, all have flourished under one umbrella. There are different sects, such as ‘Vaishnavism’, ‘Shaivism’ and ‘Shakta sampradaya’,” he observed.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai were among those who graced the occasion.

According to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness), Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda Temple on Vaikuntha hill at Vasanthapura on Kanakapura Road is a traditional, stone-carved structure and a replica of the famous Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh.

“The deity of Lord Srinivasa is nearly the same height and has been named Sri Rajadhiraja Govinda, which means He is the king of kings,” ISKCON said.

The President said he is confident that this temple will emerge as a modern-day pilgrimage point, and will attract a large number of devotees.

Moreover, there will be an ‘Annadhaan’ hall where free meals will be served to all the devotees, Kovind said, adding that all the donors should be thanked for their generous contribution to this project.

“During the pandemic, Akshaya Patra and its supporting organisations also provided over 25 crore meals to the distressed people. Such humanitarian-assistance-interventions have benefitted all sections of society,” he added.

The temple will be open for public from August 1 onwards after completing the ‘Mandala Pooja’ of Lord Rajadhiraja Govinda for 48 days in solitude. It will be open from 7 AM to 1 PM and again from 4 PM to 8.30 PM every day. (PTI)