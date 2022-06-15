Rahul Gandhi gets a day’s rest, to be grilled again on Friday

An ED source said the agency will question Rahul Gandhi again on Friday.

“He has been given a day’s rest,” the source said.

On Tuesday, the three-member team recording his statements questioned Rahul Gandhi till past 10 p.m. following which the Congress leader left the ED headquarters at around 11:45 p.m.

On Monday, his questioning had ended at about 9 p.m. However, since he reportedly wanted to correct a few parts of his statements, he had to wait for a few more hours at the ED headquarters here.

Gandhi was reportedly questioned about a few transactions made by Kolkata-based Dotex Merchandise Pvt Ltd.

Sonia Gandhi, who is presently admitted to the hospital for Covid related health issues, has also been summoned on June 23 in the same case.