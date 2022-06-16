50 years of statehood commemorated in Dalu

Tura, June 16: Commemorating 50 years of statehood, the office of the Block Development Officer, Dalu C&RD Block in collaboration with the Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS) and Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) on Thursday, organized an elaborate programme at the block office.

The programme, which witnessed the participation of around 500 SHG members and producer groups from far flung areas of the block, was attended by local MLA, Brening Sangma as the Chief Guest.

Speaking during the programme, the local MLA emphasized on the importance of education and motivating the parents to encourage their children in uplifting the standard of quality education. He also appreciated the role of education institutions in changing the educational scenario across the Dalu C&RD Block.

Two local students from Woodland Secondary School, Dalu, who were among the toppers in the recently declared SSLC examination results were also felicitated by the Chief Guest on the occasion. The programme also witnessed Felicitations of 16 SHG members benefitted through the Adult Literacy Campaign initiated under PRI Convergence Programme by Kudumbashree NRO.

The Chief Guest also distributed cheques amounting to Rs. 21,80,000/- to 30 producers’ groups, promoted under Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA) and Rs 26,00,000/- to 17 Self Help Groups promoted under Meghalaya State Rural Livelihood Society (MSRLS).