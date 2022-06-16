Opp moves Assam Guv on cop ‘action’ in party office; seeks probe

Guwahati, June 16: The Opposition Congress in Assam has urged the Governor to order an independent inquiry into the “unwarranted police action” in the premises of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee headquarters (Rajiv Bhawan) here on Wednesday.

A seven-member delegation of senior Congress leaders, led by APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah, called on Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan here on Thursday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

“We hope your good office will have an impartial view as expected of a Governor’s office and take appropriate steps and order an independent inquiry into the unwarranted police action inside the office of Assam PCC headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati so that such police atrocities do not recur. People’s faith in the democratic values of the country will be at stake if such incidents keep on happening,” the APCC memorandum read.

The delegation also condemned the police “action” against party leaders at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in New Delhi on Wednesday.

“It is a matter of grave concern and shock that in the 75 years of independent India’s history a ruling government has initiated action through police force inside the premises of the main Opposition party of India in New Delhi yesterday,” the memorandum read.

“Police action against the leaders, office bearers and workers of the Congress party whereby they were forcibly dragged out of the AICC office, brutally beaten and kicked by police personnel is highly condemnable and speaks volumes about the fascist mindset of the present BJP government and total disregard to the democratic values of the country,” it read.

“Similarly at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati, unwarranted police entry inside the premises of the APCC headquarters has again given credence to the total disregard of the BJP government towards liberty and democratic rights of individuals. Our party leaders and MLAs were also pushed and pulled. Police even pushed women members who were injured in the process. Such action inside the office premises of Assam Congress is highly condemnable and demands immediate action against the police personnel who committed such outrage,” the memorandum read.

“Through this memorandum APCC registers its protest for the warranted police action in AICC as well as in Assam PCC headquarters in Guwahati,” it read.

The Congress team submitted another memorandum to the Governor seeking his intervention in ordering immediate action by the respective authorities to mitigate the problems caused by floods in Guwahati.

The APCC leaders also expressed concern over the fact that while the people of Assam were reeling under floods, no rehabilitation package has been announced by the central government or steps taken by the state government so far.