Agnipath will prepare army as a future-ready force: Maj Gen Saini

Guwahati, June 17: “Agnipath is a game-changing scheme which will provide employment opportunities to the youth of the country,” said Major General Vikas Saini, GOC 51 Sub Area, here on Friday.

Addressing mediapersons on the new defence recruitment policy at Narangi Military Camp, Major General Saini said the scheme would give the armed forces a tech savvy and youthful profile.

“The Agnipath scheme aims to bring paradigm changes in the human resource management of the Indian Army and prepare the army as a future-ready fighting force capable of meeting multiple challenges across the whole spectrum of conflicts,” he said.

He hoped that more and more youth from the Northeast would take advantage of the scheme and join the armed forces. He also urged the media to spread awareness about the Agnipath Scheme to the grassroot level.

Talking about the benefits of the scheme, the Major General said the Agniveers would be given an attractive customised monthly package.

“On completion of the engagement period of four years, Agniveers will be paid a one-time ‘Seva Nidhi’ package of approximately Rs 11.71 lakh which shall comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest. The ‘Seva Nidhi’ package will be free from income tax,” he said.

Under the scheme, the Agniveers will be enrolled in the forces under respective Service Acts for a period of four years.

Upon completion of four years of service, based on the organisational requirement and policies promulgated by the armed forces from time-to-time, the Agniveers will be offered an opportunity to apply for permanent enrolment in the armed forces.

These applications will be considered in a centralised manner based on objective criteria, including performance during their four-year engagement period and up to 25 percent of each specific batch of Agniveers will be enrolled in the regular cadre of the armed forces.