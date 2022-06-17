Northern Army commander visits troops deployed on LoC in Kashmir

The Army Commander, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen A.D.S. Aujla, visited various formations and units, wherein the local commanders briefed him on the existing security situation and the measures instituted to foil infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale and the high state of operational preparedness.

“While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control, he cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down and to remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively. The Army Commander also complimented all government agencies for their close coordination in maintaining peace in the region and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly,” the statement said.