Northern Army commander visits troops deployed on LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 17: Northern Army Commander, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control on the last day of his three-day visit to the Kashmir Valley, an army statement said on Friday.
He interacted with troops and complimented them for their high morale and the high state of operational preparedness.
“While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control, he cautioned all commanders and troops to not let their guard down and to remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively. The Army Commander also complimented all government agencies for their close coordination in maintaining peace in the region and reaching out to the people wholeheartedly,” the statement said.
Comments are closed.