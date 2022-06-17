Govt may scrap pact with FlyBig

SHILLONG, June 16: The state government will hold a meeting to discuss a possible termination of the agreement with low-cost airline company FlyBig which has lost its slots at Shillong airport over its unprofessional attitude towards operating the Shillong-Delhi flight service.

Reacting to the Airports Authority of India’s decision to cancel all slots of FlyBig, Transport Minister Dasakhiatbha Lamare on Thursday said the government is yet to take a call on termination of the contract it had signed with the company in 2020.

“Our (Transport) commissioner is not in town. Once he is back we will study and discuss the matter and take a call,” Lamare said.

The AAI’s decision to cancel all slots of FlyBig at Shillong airport comes just days after authorities of the Shillong Airport wrote a strongly worded letter to AAI urging the statutory body to impose penalty on the company for its casual approach towards civil aviation, besides cancelling all the slots made available to the company for the whole summer schedule.

It may be recalled that Lamare had earlier admitted that the state government’s move to sign a deal with FlyBig to operate flight service on the Shillong-New Delhi route was a mistake and the Transport department had learnt a hard lesson after spending over Rs 2 crore on the same.